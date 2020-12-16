JUST IN
M&M to hike prices of passenger, commercial vehicles from January
Business Standard

Covid-19: Auto sector suffered Rs 2,300-cr loss a day, says par panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee On Commerce, chaired by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Keshav Rao, has also suggested a slew of measures for attracting investment in the automotive

Press Trust of India 

automobile, auto sales, car, equipment, manufacturing, component, production, jobs, workers

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the automotive industry suffered Rs 2,300-loss crore per day and an estimated job loss in the sector was about 345,000, according to a parliamentary panel report submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.
First Published: Wed, December 16 2020. 00:58 IST

