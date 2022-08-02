Royal Enfield to Harley, here are top 5 bikes to be launched in August

August 2022 would be the most exciting month for motorcycle enthusiasts as one can buy retro-modern, classical, and different for the best riding experience. The prices of most high-performance motorcycles or are close to Rs 1 lakh or more.

Luxury like Harley Davidson and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will probably be launched in the first and second week of August 2022. Harley Davidson Nightster would be the most expensive motorcycle on this list with an expected price of Rs 14 lakh, while Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Bajaj Pulsar N150 would be comparatively cheaper at Rs 1.1 lakh.

Other brands such as Honda and Benelli will be coming up with premium-looking expensive . Benelli is comparatively new to the Indian market yet it has the potential to challenge leaders like Bajaj, Royal Enfield, and Honda. Although motorcycles are comparatively affordable and can be economical for young people, it is advisable to keep a check on mileage, design, weight, and price before buying a motorcycle or bike.

Buying a motorcycle can be a great choice. Unlike four-wheelers, one doesn’t have to be stuck in congested places for a long time. The only drawback is that the weather can ruin your experience. Here, we have listed the top 5 bike launches in August 2022 to watch out for.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 - 7th Aug 2022 - Rs 1.1 lakh

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets the next-generation 349cc single-cylinder engine, 20.4 PS, and 27 Nm torque for the best bike-riding experience. It comes with double disc brakes with tubeless tires to help you drive to your favorite places smoothly. Furthermore, it has a five-speed transmission and ABS dual channel for better safety and performance.

The design of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is user-friendly as it has a telescopic front fork and rear dual shock absorbers. The easily reachable handlebars and slightly-rear footpeg position make it comfortable for highways and urban roads. Though it is slightly different from the Classic, it is a more city-friendly motorcycle.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 - August (Expected)- 1.1 lakh

Bajaj is among the leading motorcycle brands that are constantly striving to produce better vehicles. In June 2022, they launched the Pulsar N160, and after two months they will be introducing the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 to be launched in August. The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 will resemble Bajaj Pulsar F250.

It will be powered by a new 150cc air-cooled engine, 14 PS power, and motor with 13.25 Nm torque. It will have a rear mono-shock, telescopic front fork, disc brake up front, and a rear disc/drum setup. Moreover, it has a projector LED headlight, and alloy wheel design, which looks slightly different than current models.

Benelli Leoncino 250 - 19th August 2022 - Rs 2.5 lakh

Benelli is among the best brands in stylish motorcycles. The bike comes powered by a 249 cc BS6 engine with a maximum power of 25.8bhp and a dual channel ABS. The kerb weight of the vehicle is 162 kg, making it a safer yet heavier driving companion. Priced at Rs 2.5 lakh, it is smaller than Leoncino 500.

The bike has a 6-speed gearbox, and the braking is taken care of by a 280mm front single petal disc and a 240mm rear petal disc, with dual channel ABS. Leoncino’s biggest rival is KTM 250 Duke as it has slightly higher output and better performance. However, Leoncino is a much heavier vehicle.

Honda CB350 Brigade - 15th August Expected - Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.1 lakh

Honda is ready to add a new motorcycle to its collection. Honda CB350 Brigade will launch in mid-August and the exact name of the vehicle can be different. Apart from its price and launch date, there are lots of speculations about its engine, design, performance, and everything.

As of now, it is assumed that it will have a 350 to 500 cc engine and would be the arch-rival of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The trademark under its name has been registered, and it is expected to launch on Indian Independence day.

Harley Davidson Nightster - Mid-August 2022 - Rs 14 lakh

Harley Davidson does not need any introduction. With a powerful 975cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine, it has 90 ps power and 95 Nm torque with 6-speed transmission. Harley has modernised its performance by improving variable valve timing, hydraulic valve lash adjustment, and counterbalancers.

Apart from good looks, this Harley vehicle will have a seat height accessible for most riders of different sizes. Its body uses the engine as a stressed member coupled to an aluminum subframe.



With an elegant looking sturdy body, Harley Davidson is among the favorites.