Shriram Automall India partners Daimler India for used vehicle sales

Pre-owned vehicles and equipment marketplace Shriram Automall India Ltd (SAMIL) on Monday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) to expand its used vehicle exchange business in commercial vehicle (CV) space.
Under the partnership, SAMIL will provide its online-offline auction platforms to facilitate quick sale of used commercial trade-in vehicles to individuals approaching dealers of BharatBenz, a brand of DICV, and purchase new DICV vehicles, the company said in a statement.
SAMIL CEO Sameer Malhotra said, "We are confident that this association will benefit both sides. Our platform has the capability to serve more players like DICV and make the trade in processes easier for them, thus freeing them to focus on their core competency while we focus on ours."
DICV Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Customer Service Rajaram Krishnamurthy said the tie-up with Shriram Automall will provide ease of accessibility to pre-owned BharatBenz vehicles for customers.
