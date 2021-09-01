Skoda Auto India posts nearly four-fold jump in sales at 3,829 units in Aug

-
ALSO READ
Skoda Auto eyes going past all-time peak sales volume in India next year
Volkswagen extends service period, warranty on products till Jun 30
SKODA AUTO DigiLab and Volkswagen IT Services kick-off i-mobilothon
Volkswagen to hike Polo, Vento prices by up to 3% from September 1
Skoda Auto India hopes Kushaq will give it the much-needed volume push
Skoda Auto India on Wednesday reported a nearly four-fold jump in sales at 3,829 units in August 2021.
The company had sold 1,003 units in the same month last year, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.
While the newly launched SUV Kushaq has fueled the growth for the brand in India, other models such as Superb, Octavia and Rapid have also contributed to the increase in sales volumes, it added.
Commenting on the sales performance, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said, "Our August sales have grown significantly and reflect the increasing popularity of the Skoda brand in India. This market is important for the global growth ambitions of the brand and we have a detailed strategy to strengthen our presence here."
He further said, "Along with our focused product strategy, we have taken several measures towards building a strong bond with our customers and improving the overall brand experience."
The company said with the roll out of its 'India 2.0' strategy, which began with the launch of Kushaq, there has been a key focus on rapidly increasing the network presence pan India.
The brand is now present in more than 100 cities, and opened new dealerships in key cities including Bhopal, Patna, Gurgaon and Faridabad in August 2021, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor