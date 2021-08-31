Volkswagen to hike Polo, Vento prices by up to 3% from September 1

German carmaker on Tuesday said it will hike prices of hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento by up to 3 per cent from September 1.

The upward revision in prices has been undertaken because of the rising input costs, Passenger Cars India said in a release.

Passenger Cars India will increase prices, from September 1, across its flagship models Polo and Vento, in lieu of the rising input costs. The price revision will be up to 3 per cent and 2 per cent across the variants of Polo and Vento, respectively, the carmaker said.

The price increase will not be applicable on the GT variant of the Polo carline, it said.

As part of its commitment towards customers, Volkswagen will offer protection from the price increase to customers, who have booked their vehicles by August 31, it added.

