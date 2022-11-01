Skoda Auto India wholesales rise 11% to to 3,389 units in October

India on Tuesday said its wholesales increased 11 per cent to 3,389 units last month as compared with 3,065 units in October last year.

The automaker also reported retail sales of 4,173 units last month, up 29 per cent from 3,226 units in October last year.

"The full five-stars in adult and child occupancy under the newer and stricter global NCAP crash test protocols is an extremely important and proud landmark for us. The Kushaq has set new benchmarks for safety, and is the safest car made-in-India. This is positively impacting our sales," India Brand Director Petr Solc said in a statement.

The company is very confident of closing the year on a high, with more than doubling its annual sales as compared to 2021, he added.

