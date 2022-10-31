Maruti Suzuki India to recall 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis

-
ALSO READ
Need to keep small car segment energised with new products: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki launches new S-Presso with starting price at Rs 4.25 lakh
Indo-Japan partnership in manufacturing can be best in world: R C Bhargava
Maruti to invest Rs 18k cr in Sonipat plant to roll out 1 milion units/year
Domestic PV sales may touch record level at nearly 4 mn units in 2022
India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki Indi a Ltd recalls 9,925 cars of various models to rectify a defect in the rear brake assembly pin.
In a regulatory filing, Maurti Suzuki said it has announced recall of 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis manufactured between August 3 and September 1.
"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin (Part), which in a certain case, may break a nd cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run," the company said.
"Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty Part, free of cost," it added.
Maurti Suzuki said parts for replacement are being arranged and authorised workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles.
Necessary repair, if required, will be undertaken post inspection, the car company added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .