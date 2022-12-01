Skoda India reports two-fold increase in November sales at 4,433 units

Auto India on Thursday reported two-fold increase in sales for November 2022 at 4,433 units.

The company had sold 2,196 units in the same month last year.

"We have doubled our annual sales this year, over 2021, with a big month of December still to go," Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc said in a statement.

Cumulatively, from January to November 2022, the automaker sold 48,933 units, which is more than double of the 23,858 cars sold in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)