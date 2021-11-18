Slavia: Second Skoda model in the India 2.0 project makes its debut

The introduction of the Slavia marks the start of Skoda Auto's next stage in the India 2.0 project. Following the successful launch of the midsize SUV Kushaq, the brand-new sedan is the Czech carmaker’s second India-specific model.

"The Slavia’s manufacturing process has a localisation level of up to 95%. As the sedan is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform – an MQB variant specially adapted by Skoda Auto for India – it offers a comprehensive range of safety features and advanced infotainment systems. The power output of the TSI engines available for the Slavia is 85 kW and 110 kW respectively, and just like other Skodas, this model is characterised by an emotive design. Its name is both a tribute to the carmaker’s beginnings and a symbol of a new era in the Indian market," the carmaker said.

Thomas Schafer, CEO, Skoda Auto, said, “With the new Slavia, we are igniting the next stage of our INDIA 2.0 product campaign. Following the successful launch of the Kushaq, we are now entering another popular segment with our brand-new premium midsize sedan. The Slavia is perfectly tailored to the needs of our customers in India and is built with up to 95% localisation. We are confident that both the Kushaq and the Slavia will allow us to leverage the full potential in this promising, growing market.”

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “The successful start of the INDIA 2.0 project with the Kushaq truly highlights what can be achieved with global collaboration here in India. In addition to the increasingly sought-after SUVs, the premium sedan segment offers tremendous potential, and it’s a territory that we have made our own. The sophisticated Slavia stands for prestige and style. It also represents a new growth area for Skoda AUTO. With its sophistication, capable engines and numerous Simply Clever features, the Slavia will appeal to discerning customers in India, and it will also be appreciated in markets around the world. We are confident that the Skoda Slavia will continue the benchmarks set by the OCTAVIA and SUPERB and will help us to further strengthen our dominance in the segment.”

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “With the launch of Kushaq, we have witnessed unprecedented growth for Skoda Auto India. While Kushaq saw us conquer new territory with a mid-size SUV that represents the aspirations of modern India, Slavia, gets us back to our roots, as the brand that brought the original premium sedan to India. Despite the headwinds faced by the industry, we have continued with our product campaigns, expanded our network reach to more than 100 cities, augmented the brand awareness, delivered on our promise of customer centricity, professionalized the dealer network, introduced value added services and set new benchmarks in the after-sales business. Slavia is gorgeous inside out, and will be our second volume driver along with Kushaq, as we continue to substantially grow our volumes in India.”

Exhibiting elegant lines and Skoda’s well-established emotive design language, the Slavia creates a new highlight for sedans. Its width of 1,752 mm makes Slavia the widest offering in the segment, and enables generous amounts of space for up to five people. This is matched by a huge boot capacity of 521 litres. The front headlights and taillights are available with advanced LED technology and characterise the Skoda-typical crystalline details. Chrome plated design features, two-tone alloy wheels and an exclusive Skoda badge all add to the Slavia’s high-quality feel. The new metallic Crystal Blue and the Tornado Red paintwork are both Skoda exclusives for the Indian market.

The new Slavia’s interior is based on the latest design concept of Skoda’s European models. A free-standing infotainment screen measuring up to 25.4 centimetres takes centre stage. The circular air vents are another striking feature. From the Ambition trim upwards, the touch-control Climatronic with air care comes as standard, while comfort features such as ventilated front seats upholstered in leather are available for the top-end specification Style variant. The line running underneath the infotainment screen is inspired by the silhouette of the Skoda grille and provides a hand rest for use when operating the display. A horizontal, colour contrasting decorative strip accentuates the width of the spacious interior and connects the circular side air vents.