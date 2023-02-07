JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile Â» News

Electric passenger vehicles retail sales decline by 10.51% in Jan
Business Standard

SUVs may rule but premium hatches, small cars drive volumes in India

While almost all cars that fell into that category cost less than larger sedans or even mid-size SUVs, the underlying truism led to two realities

Topics
automobile industry

Pavan Lall  |  Mumbai 

Today the sports utility vehicle or SUVs may be the flavour of the decade, but rewind to circa 2007 and the Indian auto sector was driven by one core product: the small car. Every auto manufacturer, from Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki to Volkswagen and Škoda as well as BMW and General Motors, had a version ready for roll-out.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 18:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY