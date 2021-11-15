Tata lands a Punch in small car segment

Tata Motors, which made waves over a decade ago in the small car market, is at it again. The indigenous carmaker’s latest model, the Tata Punch, is what one could call a mini SUV. It’s a sub-compact SUV and, at first glance, comes across as a spacious well-designed vehicle with modern up-to-date elements and functionality.

Launched at a price of around Rs. 5.5 lakh, the Punch obviously targets buyers looking for an economical vehicle that ticks all the boxes when it comes to the standard laundry list of expectations for mobility today. So how does the Punch fare? Let’s take it step by step.

In terms of looks, the Punch is carved out in a neat distinctive shape and style with squarish accents, raised bonnet and arches, and a healthy ground clearance that says this is an SUV all the way. Inside the car, the dashboard is a combination of high texture plastics and quality materials and features that include a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, nifty little air con vents, and an infotainment cluster that is a step ahead in terms of design from the yesteryear Tata cars.

In fact, it even seems a notch ahead of other competitors and smaller cars that include hatchbacks like the Ignis and Mahindra’s KUV100 and competitively priced compact SUVs such as the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. The standout features of the Punch include its design, large boot space and fuel tank while it’s in the middle of the pack when it comes to length and width.

The glove compartment is large and practical, and the positioning of the seats is good but comfort could be greater while the chairs lack arm support — something drivers would want during road trips or on days when they get stuck in traffic for hours. I wish the cupholders were round instead of square and larger than what is featured because it just makes putting coffee cups and water bottles in them convenient.

So far, the petrol version is what the Punch is featured in and there is no diesel version planned for the future. Powered by a sole 1.2-litre engine with manual and AMT gearbox options, once switched on and it hits the road, the Punch does have a discernible lack of grunt especially when you want to pass a slow-moving truck ahead of you. Acceleration is flatter than what I’d expected and I have rationalised the lack of punch with the fact that this car costs less than an entry-level Rolex.

The automatic shift gears (AMT) Punch model is practical and a plus in a car of this price, but there is a bit of a lag between the gears and that’s something that Tata may have to smooth out.

With a weight of over 1,000 kilos, the one thing that drivers will appreciate in the Punch is that it doesn’t feel flimsy on Indian roads and handles bumps and uneven stretches with passing marks. That’s thanks to its robust and newly architected suspension, and the substantial ground clearance also makes things easier.

Small cars have typically been known to be unsafe, lighter and with lower safety protection than larger variants but that’s not so with the Punch. With a Global NCAP 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-star rating for child occupant protection, it’s going to give buyers the confidence that is sometimes lacking when buying smaller cars. While the performance and engine refinement can be improved the Punch scores well enough on some key metrics for now and if the existing deficiencies are sorted out on version 2.0 the company may well have a bestseller on its hands.