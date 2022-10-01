Tata Motors clocks record domestic monthly PV sales in Sept at 47,654 units

Tata Motors' achieved its highest ever domestic monthly sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in September this year when the company dispatched 47,654 units amid high festival season demand and new car launches.

In September 2022, PV sales increased by 85 per cent. India's third largest carmaker sold 25,730 PV units in September 2021. Auto companies count dispatches to automobile dealers as sales.

PV category consists of the electric vehicle (EV) segment and the internal combustion engine (ICE). said it saw 239 per cent growth in the EV segment and 78 per cent growth in the ICE vehicle segment during September 2022.

The carmaker sold 3,655 units of EV and 43,999 units of ICE vehicles in September 2022. This means EV sales share in the PV category stands at 7.66 per cent.

With the launch of the Tiago EV, the company has opened new vistas and is poised to drive the mass adoption of EVs across the country, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Passenger Vehicles, said on Saturday. On September 15, he said that expects EV sales to become 20 per cent of total PV sales within the next three years.

On Saturday, he said that in the future, the company expects the festival season to witness strong retail on the back of improving the supply of vehicles.

He said the PV industry witnessed strong demand during Q2 of FY23, fuelled by the festival season and new launches.

"Tata Motors scaled new highs in passenger vehicles with sales of 142,325 units during the quarter, recording a growth of 70 per cent versus Q2FY22," he mentioned.

The company sold 83,933 units of PVs in Q2 of FY22.

"The company also attained its highest ever monthly sales of 47,654 in September 2022, posting 85 per cent growth versus September 2021. Led by record-setting sales of Nexon and Punch, SUV sales contributed a rich 66 per cent of the quarterly PV sales," Chandra noted.