Kia clocks highest ever monthly sales in India in Sept at 25,857 units

Kia India clocked its highest ever monthly domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales in September 2022 at 25,857 units, marking a jump of 79 per cent.

The Korean carmaker had sold just 14,441 units in India in September last year when Covid-19 pandemic had a sizable impact on the auto industry.

In a statement on Saturday, the company said it surpassed its 2021 domestic sales in the first nine months of 2022. Auto companies count dispatches to automobile dealers as sales.

Seltos, the first car to be launched by Kia in India in August 2019, remained the best-selling brand for the Korean carmaker in September. The company said it sold 11,000 units of Seltos -- a sport utility vehicle (SUV) -- in September 2022.

The company sold 9,291 units, 5,233 units and 333 units of Sonet, Carens and Carnival in the country.

Kia is the fifth largest domestic PV maker after Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra.