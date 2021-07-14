Tata Motors launches new brand Xpres to cater to the fleet segment

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
Tata Motors: Analysts see up to 66% upside despite chip supply constraints
Petrol hits all-time high of Rs 86.05 in Delhi, touches Rs 92.62 in Mumbai
Petrol hits another high of Rs 87.60 in New Delhi, diesel at Rs 77.73
At Rs 105.52 a litre, faraway depots make Sri Ganganagar's petrol costliest
Tata Motors on Wednesday announced the launch of a new brand called Xpres to cater to the fleet segment. The segment aims to address demand from the corporates and state governments. The brand will have multiple engine options, including petrol, CNG and electric and specific models. All vehicles for the fleet segment will sport the XPRES badge, differentiating them from the growing cars meant for the personal segment.
The first vehicle under the XPRES brand to be launched shortly, will be an Electric Sedan, called the ‘XPRES-T’ EV. Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV will come with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure very low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators, Tata Motors claimed.
The move by the Tata Group’s flagship company has come at a time when various state governments have been giving a policy push to EVs. Maharashtra Government is the latest to announce its EV policy on Tuesday.
“The Xpres brand which will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater the special needs of all fleet customers – government, corporates, and mobility services. Electric Vehicles deliver very low cost of ownership, with minimal maintenance, at the same time offer a very comfortable and pleasant drive. This makes them an ideal choice for intra-city mobility services,” said Shailesh Chandra, resident, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor