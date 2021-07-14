Tata Motors launches new brand Xpres to cater to the fleet segment

on Wednesday announced the launch of a new brand called Xpres to cater to the fleet segment. The segment aims to address demand from the corporates and state governments. The brand will have multiple engine options, including petrol, and electric and specific models. All vehicles for the fleet segment will sport the XPRES badge, differentiating them from the growing cars meant for the personal segment.

The first vehicle under the XPRES brand to be launched shortly, will be an Electric Sedan, called the ‘XPRES-T’ EV. Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV will come with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure very low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators, claimed.

The move by the Tata Group’s flagship company has come at a time when various state governments have been giving a policy push to EVs. Maharashtra Government is the latest to announce its EV policy on Tuesday.

“The Xpres brand which will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater the special needs of all fleet customers – government, corporates, and mobility services. deliver very low cost of ownership, with minimal maintenance, at the same time offer a very comfortable and pleasant drive. This makes them an ideal choice for intra-city mobility services,” said Shailesh Chandra, resident, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit,