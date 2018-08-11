JUST IN
Tata Motors records 5% decline in global sales to 92,639 units in July

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 52,196 units in the month, down 22% from July last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Motors on Saturday reported 5 per cent drop in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to 92,639 units in July.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range last month were at 40,443 units, higher 29 per cent from the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's global sales of all passenger vehicles were at 52,196 units in the month, down 22 per cent from July last year.

Global sales of JLR were at 35,007 units in July. Jaguar wholesales for the month stood at 12,427 units, while Land Rover sales were at 22,580 vehicles.
First Published: Sat, August 11 2018. 13:53 IST

