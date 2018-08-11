Tata Motors records 5% decline in global sales to 92,639 units in July

on Saturday reported 5 per cent drop in global sales, including that of (JLR), to 92,639 units in July.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and range last month were at 40,443 units, higher 29 per cent from the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's global sales of all were at 52,196 units in the month, down 22 per cent from July last year.

Global sales of JLR were at 35,007 units in July. for the month stood at 12,427 units, while were at 22,580 vehicles.