Tata Motors to discontinue select variants of compact SUV Nexon.

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter sets up separate biz vertical for exports
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle priced at Rs 93,690
Scrappage policy to give fillip to automobile industry volumes: ICRA
Chip shortage casts shadow over China's automobile industry recovery
Tata Motors has decided to discontinue select variants of compact SUV Nexon.
"To simplify the choices for its customers, Tata Motors has opted to discontinue select variants and introduced updates in others," the automaker said in a statement.
At present, Nexon is available in 20 variants offering product propositions at different price points and the most choice in the compact SUV segment.
According to the company, currently, Nexon's range includes 12 variants in petrol and eight variants in diesel with automatic and manual transmissions options.
"In keeping with its brand promise of 'New Forever' and with the objective to offer more value to customers, Tata Motors refines and refreshes its portfolio of trims and variants from time to time in line with market feedback."
--IANS
rv/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor