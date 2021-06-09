Tata Motors to discontinue select variants of compact SUV Nexon.

has decided to discontinue select variants of compact SUV Nexon.

"To simplify the choices for its customers, has opted to discontinue select variants and introduced updates in others," the automaker said in a statement.

At present, Nexon is available in 20 variants offering product propositions at different price points and the most choice in the compact SUV segment.

According to the company, currently, Nexon's range includes 12 variants in petrol and eight variants in diesel with automatic and manual transmissions options.

"In keeping with its brand promise of 'New Forever' and with the objective to offer more value to customers, refines and refreshes its portfolio of trims and variants from time to time in line with market feedback."

