Tata Motors to launch 10 EVs by 2025, 'lead change' on carbon footprint

Tata Motors, the mobility firm of Tata group, will aggressively push its presence in electric vehicles, launching ten new battery-electric vehicles across its commercial and passenger vehicle businesses in India, by 2025, Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said.

This comes at a time when the government is pushing manufacturers to develop and manufacture electric vehicles (EV) to reduce carbon footprint, and have brought out policies to subsidise buyers opting for electric vehicles.

In the FY22 budget, the government announced lowering of Goods and Service Tax on EVs to 5 per cent from 12 per cent previously and offered income tax incentives given to individuals who purchase EVs.

Tata Motors, which has the largest share of India’s electric car market, will also invest in lithium cell manufacturing in India and Europe to establish a proper supply chain for its zero-emission vehicles in the coming decade.

“In India, electric vehicle (EV) penetration in our portfolio has now doubled to 2 per cent this year and we expect penetration to increase exponentially in the coming years. will lead this change in the Indian market. By 2025, will have 10 new BEV vehicles,” Chandrasekaran said, addressing shareholders for FY21.

The company is the largest EV player in the country with two fully electric models--Nexon EV and Tigor EV--in the market. The electric version of the Altroz is expected to be launched in the coming months. The Nexon EV is India’s best-selling electric passenger vehicle with sales of more than 4,000 units since its launch in January 2020.

Development of an electric vehicle ecosystem from manufacturing to battery plant to after-sales service requires collaboration from a diverse set of businesses that have expertise in various parts of the EV value chain. Tata group has been one of the early identifiers of this challenge and have marshalled the expertise of group companies into building it.

At the launch of Nexon- the company’s first electric vehicle, Chandrasekaran announced that seven Tata group companies- Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Croma, Tata Auto Components, and Finance will work together to give a push to build a complete ecosystem for electric vehicles.

For example, while Tata Chemicals will do cell level research and development in lithium ion chemistry, Tata AutoComp will work in battery assembly modules along with battery management system (BMS). “We are coming out with one such ecosystem — Tata Universe, where our group companies have worked hard over the last 18 months to provide the entire gamut of services under the EV platform,” Chanrasekaran had said.

Earlier this year, the company’s British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover announced that six out of every 10 Land Rover models will go electric by 2030 as it ditches the combustion engine in favour of the zero-emission technology as part of its ‘Reimagine’ strategy. According to the plan, crafted by JLR’s newly-appointed chief executive officer, Thierre Bollore, the company will invest about 2.5 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) a year into electrification and related technologies.

Tata Motors’ peers in the Indian industry have varied in their strategy towards cleaner mobility. While largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is pinning its hope on CNG vehicles, Mumbai-based Mahindra & Mahindra has already reorganised and set up a separate structure for the EV business.

Analysts said that higher fuel prices and government’s subsidy push will act as supporting factors for stronger adoption of EVs over 2020-2023, leading to an average annual growth rate of 26 per cent.

"We believe the focus on EV promotion in the Union Budget will improve longer-term outlook for EV sales but will continue to fall way short of the country's goal of electrifying all new vehicles sold by 2032," Fitch Solutions said in a recent report.