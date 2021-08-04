Tata Motors to unveil Tata Tiago NRG on Wednesday; check price, features

-
Tata Motors will unveil on Wednesday the Tata Tiago NRG facelift, an SUV-inspired version of its hatchback Tiago. It is likely to support both manual and automatic gearboxes.
The Tiago NRG has started arriving at select dealerships before its launch. The car will be available in four different colours: fire red, snow white, forest green, and cloudy grey.
The Tiago NRG is likely to cost more than its precedent Tiago variant.
Earlier this week, Tata Motors had shared a teaser for the new hatchback through its official Twitter handle, saying “What's in a name? Limitless eNeRGy. Do more with Tiago NRG.”
The model will equip a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that is expected to offer 85 bhp of power along with 113 nm of torque at 3,300 rpm.
The new variant comes with features like a day-night rearview camera, a digital instrument console, voice command recognition, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, power windows and remote locking, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, power-folding wing mirrors, rear parking sensors, etc.
Transmission options may include a five-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit.
The new variant comes with additional features like key-less entry, newly-styled steel wheels, faux silver colour skid plates, black ORVMs, black B-pillars and C-Pillars, Black cladding on the boot lid, a new green paint job, contrast black coloured roof, body cladding across the exterior, roof rails, among others.
On the safety front, the Tiago NRG will be loaded with a dual airbag set up along with a corner stability control and speed sensing auto door lock.
As compared to the regular Tiago model, the all-new Tiago NRG will also have a different design for the alloy wheels.
