TKM to stop making Yaris amid falling sales, shifting buyer preferences

Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will stop making Yaris, the C-segment sedan it launched three years ago to take on the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna among others, amid falling sales and shifting buyer preferences from sedans to SUVs. TKM was selling less than 900 units of the model forcing the company to discontinue the production.

The move, said TKM, is part of the company's product strategy "to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings".

The company has decided to pull the plug on the model even as it claimed "it was truly a top-class, versatile sedan that won the hearts".

"We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new models in the coming new year 2022," the company said in the statement.

Further, will continue to seamlessly cater to all Yaris customers’ needs through our dealer service outlets across the country, along with the promise of availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for minimum next 10 years on this discontinued model, it said.

"TKM remains committed to delivering ever-better cars with the most advanced and sustainable technologies to the Indian customers.The company will continue to leverage its leadership and vast expertise in cleaner technologies to refresh its product portfolio to meet the evolving customer choices and enable a greener mobility," the company said.