TKM to stop making Yaris amid falling sales, shifting buyer preferences

-
ALSO READ
Kirloskar brothers spar over non-compete agreement, family settlement deed
Kirloskar group launches new brand logo, 'Limitless' business vision
From Ford Motor to Harley-Davidson, why US automakers stalled in India
Hero MotoCorp halts production all across as precautionary measure
For Kia, the name is the game in India's hyper-competitive auto market
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will stop making Yaris, the C-segment sedan it launched three years ago to take on the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna among others, amid falling sales and shifting buyer preferences from sedans to SUVs. TKM was selling less than 900 units of the model forcing the company to discontinue the production.
The move, said TKM, is part of the company's product strategy "to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings".
The company has decided to pull the plug on the model even as it claimed "it was truly a top-class, versatile sedan that won the hearts".
"We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022," the company said in the statement.
Further, Toyota will continue to seamlessly cater to all Yaris customers’ needs through our dealer service outlets across the country, along with the promise of availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for minimum next 10 years on this discontinued model, it said.
"TKM remains committed to delivering ever-better cars with the most advanced and sustainable technologies to the Indian customers.The company will continue to leverage its leadership and vast expertise in cleaner technologies to refresh its product portfolio to meet the evolving customer choices and enable a greener mobility," the company said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor