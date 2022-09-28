Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder price starts at Rs 10.48 lakh

-
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said the prices of its sports utility vehicle Urban Cruiser Hyryder would range between Rs 10.48 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The trims with 1.5 litre-petrol powertrain mated with mild hybrid technology are priced between Rs 10.48 lakh and Rs 17.09 lakh, while the all-wheel drive variant is tagged at Rs 17.19 lakh, the automaker said in a statement.
The three trims with strong self-charging hybrid technology are priced at Rs 15.11 lakh, Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh, respectively.
The strong hybrid trims offer a fuel efficiency of 27.97 kilometre per litre, the company claimed.
