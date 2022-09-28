Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder price starts at Rs 10.48 lakh

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Toyota Kirloskar SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said the prices of its sports utility vehicle Urban Cruiser Hyryder would range between Rs 10.48 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The trims with 1.5 litre-petrol powertrain mated with mild hybrid technology are priced between Rs 10.48 lakh and Rs 17.09 lakh, while the all-wheel drive variant is tagged at Rs 17.19 lakh, the automaker said in a statement.

The three trims with strong self-charging hybrid technology are priced at Rs 15.11 lakh, Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh, respectively.

The strong hybrid trims offer a fuel efficiency of 27.97 kilometre per litre, the company claimed.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 19:57 IST

