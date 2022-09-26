JUST IN
Fisker to sell electric SUV in India with view to local production
Business Standard

Car makers on road to pre-Covid profit as festival season sales soar

Maruti is operating at 95 per cent of its prodcution capacity

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

automobile
Cars are seen parked in a dock at the Chennai Port Trust | Photo: PTI

The festival season, which started on Monday with Navratri and ends with Diwali on October 24, is expected to bring cheer for passenger-vehicle (PV) makers in more ways than one. Not only is it expected to be a record in terms of volumes, it will also see a swift recovery in the profitability of PV makers and take it closer to pre-Covid levels as the overall sales mix gets a boost from higher sales of top-end trims and a softening of commodity prices.

Mon, September 26 2022. 22:53 IST

