Car makers on road to pre-Covid profit as festival season sales soar

The festival season, which started on Monday with Navratri and ends with Diwali on October 24, is expected to bring cheer for passenger-vehicle (PV) makers in more ways than one. Not only is it expected to be a record in terms of volumes, it will also see a swift recovery in the profitability of PV makers and take it closer to pre-Covid levels as the overall sales mix gets a boost from higher sales of top-end trims and a softening of commodity prices.