Triumph Trident 660 set for India launch today: Check details here

British motorcycle brand Triumph will launch Trident 660 in India on Tuesday. Triumph has not revealed its price but it is expected to cost anywhere near Rs 7 lakh.. The booking for Triumph's middle-weight street bike had started in November 2020 and will be soon available on Indian roads after 6th April 2021. The company has already revealed all the details of the motorcycle.

Let’s take a look at what the new Trident 660 has on offer

Design

The Trident has a modern styling. However, at the same time, the bike also has retro-inspired features such as full LED round headlamp. It also has a circular tank and a floating tail with a single-piece seat. The bike’s overall aesthetics is accompanied by LED tail light, body-coloured radiator cowl, body-coloured fork protectors, teardrop-shaped mirrors, and five-spoke alloy wheels. The fuel tank gets a two-tone finish, giving the bike a modern look. The bike is designed by Italian Rodolfo Frasceli, who has also designed the Triumph Tiger 900.

The bike has been designed with an aim to provide access to a premium range of bikes at an affordable price. Trident 660 also aims to provide an easy rideability experience.

Engine

Trident 660 comes with a 660 cc inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which produces 79.8bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. It also comes with a six-speed gearbox and assist clutch. The braking duties are handled by a pair of 310mm twin discs for the front and a single disc of 255mm at the rear.

Features

Trident 660 has a lot of features on offer despite being an entry-level bike. The bike is fitted with TFT instrument cluster for all important readouts. It also has features which include switchable traction control system, two riding modes, and ride-by-wire for precise throttle response.

Competition

Trident 660 will compete with Kawasaki W800, Triumph Street Twin and, Ducati Scrambler Icon. Yamaha MT 07, which will be launched in May 2021, will also compete with Trident 660.

Price

Price could be its biggest attraction in India. Trident 660 will be the most affordable Triumph bike in India and could build new benchmarks for mid-size roadster segment. The bike is expected to be the most affordable in Triump's portfolio.