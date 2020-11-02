TVS Motor sales grow 24% in October 2020, two-wheeler sales up by 19% YoY

-
TVS Motor reported a 24 per cent growth in October sales to 382,121 units as against 308,161 units in October 2019.
Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 19 per cent with 301,380 units in October 2020 as against 252,684 units in October 2019.
Motorcycles sales grew by 38 per cent to 173,263 units in October 2020 from 125,660 units in October 2019. Scooter sales of the company grew by five per cent registering 127,138 units in October 2020 as against 121,437 units in October 2019
Company's total exports grew by 33 per cent registering 92,520 units in the month of October 2020 as against 69,339 units in October 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 46 per cent with 80,741 units in October 2020 as against 55,477 units in October 2019.
Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company sales grew by 22 per cent registering 394,724 units in October 2020 as against 323,368 units in the month of October 2019.
Three-wheeler sales of the company sold 12,603 units in October 2020 as against 15,207 units in October 2019.
