Vehicle registrations fall 54.79% in May, sales across categories dip 66%

Automobile registrations across all categories collapsed in May as retail sales of vehicles came to a halt owing to the localised lockdowns imposed by various states. Sales fell sequentially as well as year-on-year, shows monthly registration data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).
Total vehicle registrations for the month fell 54.79 per cent month-on-month and 70.69 per cent when compared to May 2019. On a m-o-m basis, sales across all categories fell by up to 66 per cent, said the dealer body.
With the number of Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases seeing a sharp decline and states opening up in a graded manner, auto retailers are seeing a gradual recovery. “The first 9 days of June saw a better start than expected due to pent up demand. At this pace June 21 may result in almost equivalent sales when compared to June 20,” FADA said in the statement. The body expects overall demand recovery to be slow as rural markets continue to struggle with post Covid effects. Therefore, an expectation of a V-shaped recovery is likely to remain elusive, it said.
The apex bodies representing the dealers have appealed for relief from all vehicle makers, who are yet to announce a similar financial package like last year. Only a handful of OEMs (Tata Motors – CV, Renault, Bharat Benz and HMSI) have announced financial help for their channel partners, others are yet to do so. “FADA humbly requests all those OEMs which have still not announced any financial assistance to kindly do it urgently,” the body said.
It has also appealed to the RBI to grant a moratorium for dealers and release guidelines for relaxation of loan repayments equivalent to the number of days of lockdown each state has declared.
“The second wave of Covid-19 has left the entire country devastated as there may not be a single household which did not get affected. Apart from urban markets, this time, even rural areas were badly hit. May saw continued lockdown in most of the states," Vinkesh Gulati,president, FADA, said in the statement
The dealer body has cautioned of defaults in the absence of extension of loan moratorium. “Since the current lockdown has already lasted well over 30-45 days and is still continuing in South India, revenue for most of the dealers is negligible as there were minimal sales. Due to this, dealers will not be able to repay their loan tranche which is getting due. This will ultimately lead to a default.” Since there are no guidelines, extension of the tranche is considered as restructuring of loan. This will ultimately have a negative impact on dealers' credit score as their CIBIL rating will get impacted, it added.
