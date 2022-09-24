Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition unveiled in India; check details here

India Yamaha Motor has unveiled the Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition. Earlier in August, the manufacturer launched the new MotoGP edition of their products. The new Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition is priced at Rs 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The price is slightly higher than the standard version of the Aerox 155.

The latest edition of the Yamaha MotoGP is inspired by Yamaha's Monster Energy MotoGP M1 motorbikes, and the changes to the Aerox 155 MotoGP edition are cosmetic. The scooter is finished in an all-black theme and has green and blue highlights. It also has Monster Energy decals on the front mudguard, rear and side panels, visor and front apron.

The new Aerox 155 is available in only four colours: metallic black, racing blue, grey vermillion, and monster energy MotoGP edition.

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP comes with a 155 cc, liquid-cooled engine derived from R15. The scooter produces 14.79 bhp max power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque. Aerox 155 is mated to a CVT automatic transmission. It uses 14-inch alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. The scooter's frame is suspended by telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties in the all-new Yamaha Aerox 155 are done by a 230 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the back. It also houses a single-channel anti-lock braking system on the front brake.

Aerox 155 MotoGP comes with a headlamp with LED daytime running lamps, a tail lamp, a front pocket, a USB socket for charging mobile devices, 24.5-litres of boot space, a multi-function key switch, a side stand cut off and an external fuel lid.

It also comes with accessories on offer, such as a body cover, LED flasher, seat cover, knuckle guards, seat cover, sports screen smoke and visor trim carbon.