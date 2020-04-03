A bunch of homegrown shoe labels is changing how men dress up their feet

The great Christian Dior once said, “You can never take too much care over the choice of your shoes.” It’s a fair assertion — shoes, arguably, make up the most vital component of any wardrobe, often more important than the clothes themselves.

But what if, in spite of your exquisite taste and impeccable eye for detail, the right pair forever eludes you? What if nothing matches your sensibilities? For many years, Abhishek Chopra and Sagar Sarin stared at the same problem before coming up with a rather extreme solution: founding their own shoe company. “What ...