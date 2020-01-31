A Centre for Contemporary Art opens with two shows at Bikaner House, Delhi

Two phonographic records launched into space by NASA in 1977 with messages from earthlings to the aliens who might perhaps discover them one day have helped revive an elegant cultural space in Delhi that went silent about a year ago.

These sound files, which are hurling through space some 13 billion miles from earth carrying information about the human species, are the inspiration for Jitish Kallat’s immersive installation currently on display at Bikaner House. Located on the India Gate hexagon and spread over an eight-acre plot, this bungalow was once the residence of the ...