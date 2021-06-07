A great escape

Going all the way back to the stratagems of Odysseus, certain war stories draw their fascination from the breath-taking cleverness occasionally sparked by the will to survive. The Confidence Men, Margalit Fox’s riveting account of two British officers who sprang themselves from an Ottoman prison camp during using a Ouija board, sleight of hand, feigned madness and vast stores of creativity, is such a tale.

Toward the end of 1915, in the midst of an ill-planned campaign to march on Baghdad, British troops were besieged by Ottoman forces at Kut-al-Amara, a small town on the Tigris. After five months of relentless shelling, dwindling rations and failed rescue operations, the British raised a white flag. Thirty-three thousand Allied troops ultimately perished at Kut. Rather than the high-altitude perspective of much military history, here we get a narrative hovering at eye level. We learn more about Mrs. Milligan, a stoic hen beloved of the British gunners in Kut, than about David Lloyd George, or the Ottoman sultan. Ms Fox’s depiction of the infernal trench conditions in Mesopotamia rivals the more familiar horrors of the muddy Western Front. Near the end of the siege, with 15 to 20 men starving to death each day, “the gunners ate Mrs. Milligan and found her tough.”

More than 12,000 troops were taken prisoner following the surrender. Many of the officers were transported 2,000 miles across present-day Iraq, Syria and Turkey to Yozgad, a prison camp on the high Anatolian Plateau. Among them was EH Jones, a Welsh philosopher’s brilliant son, who had been serving as a magistrate in Burma at the outbreak of war. The camp, comprising adjacent houses formerly occupied by murdered Armenian families, was one of the most remote in the Ottoman Empire. In lieu of barbed wire, the were hemmed in by rugged mountains and a vast desert. “Yozgad was considered escape proof,” Ms Fox writes, “the Alcatraz of its day.”

Much of the pleasure of The Confidence Men comes from the bewildering pluck of these young men of the empire. Of course, somewhere outside the frame of Ms Fox’s tale, there are an awful lot of enlisted men from both armies detained in far less humane conditions. Unlike the chaps at Yozgad, they were probably not procuring local greyhounds for the POW hunt club.





THE CONFIDENCE MEN: How Two of War Engineered the Most Remarkable Escape in History Author: Margalit Fox Publisher: Random House Price: $28; Pages: 329

On a lark, Jones made a Ouija board from polished iron and an inverted jar. The hardships of war and a wave of magical new technologies (the phonograph, radio, flight) had renewed public interest in telepathy and the paranormal. Jones, who studied psychology at university and possessed an astounding visual memory, discovered that he could bamboozle his fellow officers, even blindfolded under close scrutiny. He found a perfect accomplice in C W Hill, a pilot of the Royal Flying Corps who had been raised on a Queensland ranch. Hill had been captured after his biplane was shot down in Egypt. Like Jones, he had a knack for secret codes and a willingness to risk his life for freedom. He also happened to be an accomplished stage conjurer.

Jones and Hill gradually ensorcelled the camp’s harsh Turkish commandant, placing him and two underlings under trembling obedience to a powerful ghost named “the Spook.” Speaking through the two and their Ouija board, the Spook promised to lead the men to a hoard of buried Armenian gold (the recent genocide had resulted in a lot of buried wealth). Jones and Hill planned for the Spook to guide the treasure hunters to the Mediterranean coast, where they could make their escape and possibly even turn over their captors to Allied forces in Cyprus. As it happened, things took a darker turn.

Ms Fox, a former senior obituary writer for The New York Times and the author of three previous books, unspools Jones and Hill’s delightfully elaborate scheme in nail-biting episodes, gradually leading from Yozgad to freedom by way of secret codes, a hidden camera, buried clues, fake suicides and a lot of ingenious mumbo jumbo. At moments, The Confidence Men has the high gloss of a story polished through years of telling and retelling. Indeed, Hill and Jones each wrote lively chronicles of the escape.

Ms Fox leaves aside the perennial question of whether or not the Great War was modern history’s bloodiest folly, but her eye for the absurd underscores the senselessness of a conflict that began with a murdered archduke in Sarajevo yet somehow led to this Ouija-guided treasure hunt in remote Anatolia. There is no shortage of valour here, but it has less to do with king and country (let alone British control of Persian oil fields) than with the bravery of two friends helping each other get home. For a few miserable months Jones and Hill were locked up in a Constantinople madhouse. “We did not attempt to talk,” Jones wrote later. “We were too closely watched for that — but at night, under cover of darkness, sometimes he and sometimes I would stretch out an arm, and for a brief moment grip the other’s hand. The firm strong pressure of my comrade’s fingers used to put everything right.”