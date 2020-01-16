A man who knew too much

A Dominant Character: The radical science and restless politics of JBS Haldane Author: Samanth Subramanian | Publisher: Simon & Schuster | Price: Rs 799 John Burdon Sanderson Haldane (1892-1964) was often referred to as “the last man who knew everything there was to be known”.

The bare details of his utterly unconventional life are stunning. This solidly researched biography connects the disparate strands of his political convictions, his irreverent attitude to everything including his own death, his complicated personal life, and his enormous contributions to science ...