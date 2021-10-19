A Nooyi look at life

Indra Nooyi made public her now-famous punchline — her mother asking her to “leave the crown in the garage” — much before the book was written.

Yet, her autobiography, My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future, is quite readable because Ms Nooyi seems to know the art of writing about herself without being boring. Though some parts of the book appear to sermonise, she has tried to tell it all, the good, the bad and the ugly, and is refreshingly frank on the recurring theme of the book: The difficulty for women to have it all — “career and a ...