A sedate ringside view

Officers of the Indian Administrative Service or IAS have a ringside view of important developments in the country’s economic and political history. Often, they are also among the main actors shaping or contributing to those developments. Tejendra Khanna had the fortune of being both.

He had a ringside view of how several economic policy decisions were taken before and after the reforms of 1991. Subsequently, he also became a key player in Delhi’s governance structure, conceiving and implementing many of the decisions taken by the government of the day. This is a book that ...