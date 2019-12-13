A testament for women

It was a quote that made the headlines, as no doubt it was intended to. On a tour to publicise her latest book, Hillary Clinton was asked what was the gutsiest thing she had ever done.

The former First Lady, former Senator and former Secretary of State of the United States, the first woman to be nominated as candidate for the American presidency, thought for a moment and then responded. The gutsiest thing she had ever done personally, she confessed, was to make the decision to stay in her marriage. The moment the words were out of her mouth, her daughter and co-author, Chelsea Clinton, ...