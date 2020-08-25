A theory of everything

There has been much visibility for former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Viral Acharya and his book. Now that the attention is ebbing, it is time to move away from the euphoria of looking at a book by someone who rebelled against the government in a famous speech (which sparred with then secretary, department of economic affairs Subhash Garg) and resigned a few months later, before completing his term.

This book hit the markets on the same day as the one by Urjit Patel, who was RBI governor at that time. Dr Patel was specifically acknowledged for inspiring Dr Acharya to choose ...