Admiring the Milkman

The book on V Kurien, famously known as India’s milkman — the father of the dairy revolution, is curated by his daughter Nirmala Kurien. It has eight sections with multiple people writing about the person, the values he stood for, his initiatives and achievements.

Anybody who has come in direct or indirect contact with Kurien would have their own personal Kurien story — a story of wit, a story of an interesting one-liner and loaded with a message. Each one of these writers have a story, and even when the experience is somewhat obnoxious (such as Kurien pretending to sleep ...