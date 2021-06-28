AI: The origin story

In this fascinating book on the history and evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cade Metz looks at all the twists and turns that the technology took to get to the point it has reached today — and the scientists, researchers and thinkers who made it all possible.

Mr Metz, a Silicon Valley journalist who was earlier with Wired magazine and now works for the New York Times, explores not only the roots of the technology from its early days in the 1950s and the people who played a significant role in shaping the research but also the current worries, including bias and deep fakes, ...