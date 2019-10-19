And the best Indian wine is...

As a wine consultant I am often asked, “Which is the best Indian wine?”. Well, here’s your chance to take not just my word but the collective opinion of 24 people from the food and beverage industry.

The India Wine Awards 2019 were presented at a gala ceremony at the Leela Hotel Mumbai on October 5 for a select audience of participants and guests from India and around the world. This was the third edition of the Awards, which were instituted in 2017 by Sonal Holland, Master of Wine. Sonal Holland is India’s only and first Master of Wine, a prestigious ...