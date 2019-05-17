Animal Intimacies offers sparkling exploration of animal-human relationship

Few who read Jim Corbett’s remarkable book on the leopard of Rudraprayag will have forgotten the story of Putli and the goat. She and her four-legged companion walked through hills and forests grown men were scared of because of the man-eater on the prowl. As much as the animals, Corbett brought people alive, if in an old-fashioned white landlord hunter’s point of view.

His stories are not only about tigers or leopards but about those whose living and working spaces are incomplete sans animals, wild and tame. Though much has changed, much abides. India is a ...