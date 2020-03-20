At the time of coronavirus, the art of doing nothing and living the moment

Every morning, after he is done with his walk, my dog and I head to a neighbourhood park. It is not much of a park; just a large plot of Delhi Development Authority land, big enough for a bungalow.

While he strolls around, off the leash in the security of this walled space, I usually pull out my phone for news updates or to see what the world of Twitter is reacting to that morning. This is not a particularly pleasant habit: the news is seldom upbeat and Twitter is almost always vile, but I indulge in it nevertheless out of the kind of obsession many of us are now familiar ...