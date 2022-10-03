Bank holiday: In October, banks will remain closed for total 21 days

-
With Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Pooja and others, October is a month full of festivals. Due to these festivities, in the ongoing month, banks will be closed for a total of 21 days.
These bank holidays also include the regular holidays like the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays of the month.
In some of the cities, the banks will be closed for the entire week starting Monday (October 3). Due to the half-yearly closing of bank accounts, the banks were closed on October 1 and on October 2 also due to Gandhi Jayanti.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the holidays into three categories: Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
- Bank Holiday on October 3: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)
- Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi.
- Bank Holiday on October 4: Durga Puja/Dusshera (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/ Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
- Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.
- Bank Holiday on October 5: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
- Banks will be closed across India, except in Imphal.
- Bank Holiday on October 6: Durga Puja (Dasain)
- Banks will be closed in Gangtok.
- Bank Holiday on October 7
- Banks will be closed in Gangtok.
- Bank Holiday on October 8: Second Saturday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)
- Banks will remain closed in Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.
- Bank Holiday on October 9: Sunday
First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 13:24 IST
