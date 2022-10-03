JUST IN
Banks can boost liquidity by drawing down on CRR: RBI governor Das
Loan provisioning in banks: RBI for expected loss-based approach
System ready for tokenisation, says RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar
Currency movements not guiding factors for monetary policy: Shaktikanta Das
RBI expects current account deficit to come under 3% of GDP in FY23
India's current account deficit widens in April-June quarter: RBI
PSBs asked to expedite recruitment, fill vacancies in time-bound manner
Banks increase interest rates on bulk deposits as liquidity tightens
Industry prepared for potential disruptions as tokenisation nears
Rupee trade: Understanding difference between Nostro and Vostro accounts
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Rupee depreciates 38 paise to 81.78 against US dollar in early trade
Business Standard

Bank holiday: In October, banks will remain closed for total 21 days

Starting today (October 3), the banks in some cities will remain closed for the entire week because of festivals

Topics
banks in india | India retail banking | Indian banking system

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Central Bank of India
Due to the half-yearly closing of bank accounts, the banks were closed on October 1 and on October 2 also due to Gandhi Jayanti.

With Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Pooja and others, October is a month full of festivals. Due to these festivities, in the ongoing month, banks will be closed for a total of 21 days.

These bank holidays also include the regular holidays like the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays of the month.

In some of the cities, the banks will be closed for the entire week starting Monday (October 3). Due to the half-yearly closing of bank accounts, the banks were closed on October 1 and on October 2 also due to Gandhi Jayanti.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided the holidays into three categories: Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

  • Bank Holiday on October 3: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)
  • Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi.
  • Bank Holiday on October 4: Durga Puja/Dusshera (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/ Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
  • Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.
  • Bank Holiday on October 5: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
  • Banks will be closed across India, except in Imphal.
  • Bank Holiday on October 6: Durga Puja (Dasain)
  • Banks will be closed in Gangtok.
  • Bank Holiday on October 7
  • Banks will be closed in Gangtok.
  • Bank Holiday on October 8: Second Saturday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)
  • Banks will remain closed in Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.
  • Bank Holiday on October 9: Sunday

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on banks in india

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 13:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.