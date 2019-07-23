BJP's obstinate critic

The somewhat mystifying title of this autobiography is taken from its last word: Relentless. That is how, says Mr Sinha, he is going to continue his pursuit of the national interest. Obstinate and stubborn might have done just as well because that’s how the author’s persona emerges from this long — but never tedious — book.

I read it in a single sitting of five hours last Friday. At no point do you get the feeling that he is prevaricating. It is what the blurb writers call an “honest” account. And if Mr Sinha can be accused of something at all, ...