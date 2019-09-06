Book review: Facets of religious tolerance ignored by identity-led discord

Tolerance is a hard sell in the times we live. Up against the brute force of muscular nationalism and the politics of religious polarisation, it is increasingly being pushed out as a relic from a fading liberal age.

At its best, to be tolerant, in a contemporary reading of the word, is an adjustment one makes to let peace in through the skylight. At its worst, it is an indefensible position at a time when the enemy is marching in through the border. What does tolerance stand for and where should the picket fences go up in the religious and cultural battleground of present-day politics? ...