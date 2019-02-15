Can Mumbai's landmark single-screen theatres keep the show going?

It is nearing six in the evening but the clock in the office of Edward Talkies in Kalbadevi remains pointed at hour three, as if challenging the rapid progress in the world outside. The entrance of modern multiplexes two decades ago had hit business at single-screen theatres across the country, including at this 19th century cinema.

After a bit of refurbishment five years ago, there were plans to make it an alternative venue for culture and the arts. Visual artists from London and documentary filmmakers from Germany, among others, had used the space but that enthusiasm did not sustain. ...