CHESS#1329

Two world titles have been defended, but not in an entirely satisfying way: in rapid tie-breaks. Both matches have led to demands for format changes. One match was so short, the excitement felt contrived while the other saw a cynically pragmatic decision and no decisive classical games. In the women's final, Ju Wenjun came back from the brink against Kateryna Lagno.

Ju lost Game 2 in the classical four-gamer and won Game 4 when Lagno blundered horribly. That meant a four-game rapid tiebreak. After two draws, Ju won Games 3 and 4 to retain the title. The Wimbledon KO format ...