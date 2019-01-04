CHESS#1334

Daniil Dubov and Ju Wenjun won the Open and Women’s section of the World Rapid Championships while Magnus Carlsen and Kateryna Lagno won the Open and Women’s sections of the World Blitz Championship. Rather surprisingly, none of the events required a playoff for gold.

In the Rapids, Dubov scored 11 points from 15 rounds, and ran through unbeaten. There was a four-way tie on 10.5 with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov having the best tiebreak and Hikaru Nakamura taking third in front of Vladislav Artemiev and Carlsen, who recovered from a start of 0/2. In the blitz, Carlsen scored ...