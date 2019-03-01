CHESS #1342

The Aeroflot Open saw Kulaots Kaido, who started at #62, pull off a stunning victory with 7 points from 9 rounds. The 42-year-old Estonian GM tied with Armenian teenager Haik Martirosyan (7) and had the better tiebreak. Krishnan Sasikiran (6.5) started with five straight wins but lost to Martirosyan.

This was Sasi’s second painful loss to Martirosyan, who also won a key game for Armenia in the last Olympiad. Among other Indians, Vaibhav Suri and Sunilduth Narayanan ( both 5.5) did well. The 13-year-old Raunak Sadhwani (2448), whom Viswanathan Anand recently called ...