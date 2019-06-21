CHESS #1357

Aleksandra Goryachkina and Magnus Carlsen won the Women’s Candidates and the Altibox Super GM, respectively, with a round to spare, with both losing their last game. Goryachkina went down to Mariya Muzychuk, while Carlsen lost an Armageddon to Fabiano Caruana. This is a breakout for the 20-year-old Russian who will challenge Ju Wenjun for the title.

She and Ju get the biggest-ever payoff in women’s chess thanks to the generosity of the new Fide boss. Goryachkina scored 9.5 from 14 rounds, with one loss, to log a 2666 rating performance. Anna Muzychuk (8) was second ...