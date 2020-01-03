CHESS #1383

The King Salman World Blitz and Rapids in Moscow turned into yet another unqualified success for Magnus Carlsen. The classical world champion won the rapid title with 11.5/15 and a comfortable 1-point cushion. He defended his 2018 blitz title by winning a tiebreaker against Hikaru Nakamura after they tied at 16.5/21 (The prize money was split 50:50.) So Carlsen is the triple champion.

He was also the triple champion in 2014. Carlsen played his usual fast-game mix of somewhat shady, complicated openings, sharp tactics and impeccable endgames. He must have been lost, or nearly lost, in ...