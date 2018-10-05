Poland, led by the 20-year-old Jan Kryzsztof Duda, backed up by Radek Wojtaszek, Kacper Piorun, Kamil Dragun and Jacze Tomczak, started as the 11th seed in the Olympiad with a rating average of 2673. They beat USA (top seed), Russia (#2), The Ukraine (#6) and France (#7) and drew Armenia (#8) and Azerbaijan (#4) to lead with 16 match points after 9 rounds.

Apart from Duda, who’s done a great job, Piorun, Dragun and Tomszak have pulled off a string of upsets. China, Russia and the USA tied for first to third (18 points each) in the Olympiad with the tiebreaks likely to favour ...