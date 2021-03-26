Chronicle of crises foretold

A humble forewarning to the reader who is prone to judging a book by its first few pages — please don’t. Plod past the Introduction.

This book has the power to make a reader not only better informed about the drought in Marathwada and the web of causes and effects that cause human suffering in that region, but also make the reader more compassionate towards the sufferings of fellow humans and perhaps more mindful of his own privileges. Moreover, this book has the potential to be a significant text for the much vilified and utterly important Indian movement against climate ...