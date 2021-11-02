Climate change: A VC's eye view

I was among the first to get a copy of John Doerr’s exceptional book, due to be released on November 11, as far back as July 2021, and its own scale of ambition in terms of thought leadership and actionable insights were breathtaking.

It is by far one of the most important books of our times, solving for both design and implementation, via a global action plan to save the only planet we can call home as of today. I always like to jokingly say that we Indians perform any task the slowest in the world for the first 90 per cent of the time, but are the fastest in the world in the last ...